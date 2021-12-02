Nude image interrupts Zoomed Sea Watch meeting at borough hall

MANASQUAN — An individual appearing on-screen in the nude, displaying pornographic images and shouting obscenities, forced the borough’s Sea Watch committee to interrupt the Zoom livestream of a public hearing Thursday evening.

The meeting, called to hear public comment on proposed site plans for the Sea Watch Beach property, was being livestreamed on a large screen at Manasquan Borough Hall when the incident occurred, about 15 minutes into the proceedings.

Borough Clerk Barbara Ilaria immediately closed the livestream, which had 48 people participating via Zoom and another 30 in the meeting room, viewing the virtual participants on the large screen.

Those in the room appeared visibly disturbed by the incident, with some calling for the meeting to be postponed. However, the Sea Watch Committee decided to resume taking public comment, with the livestream confined to a laptop on the desk of one of the committee members.

Michael Mangan, borough council president told The Coast Star, “It’s an unfortunate incident, we’ve obviously seen it happen all over the country, and we were hoping that it was never going to happen here, but it finally did.”

He continued, “I appreciate everyone online and everyone in person who delt through it. Obviously, it was an unfortunate occurrence, we’ll look into how to better prevent it in the future.”

