John [Jack] Rosenfeld

By
Star News Group Staff
-
90 views

John [Jack] Joseph Rosenfeld, 76, of Wall Township passed away peacefully on Wednesday Nov. 24, 2021, at home. Jack was born in Neptune and raised in Belmar where he attended St Rose Grammar School and graduated from Manasquan High School. Jack then went on to graduate from Monmouth University. After college Jack resided

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.