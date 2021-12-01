Say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022!

Celebrate this amazing night with champagne toasts, live music, and the ball drop to kick off the new year!

LEGGETT’S

The Jersey Shore Running Club is back with the 18th annual New Year’s Eve Twilight Run. Enjoy a 2 mile run run/walk along with a party to celebrate the start of the new year! Pre-register online at RunSignUp.com/JSRC Twilight Run. All proceeds will go towards RAFTS and Allaire Community Farm. The event will start at 4 p.m..

RIVER ROCK

Ring in the new year at Rick Rock Restaurant & Marina Bar in Brick on Dec. 31 starting at 5 p.m.. Visit riverrocknj.com for more details.

BOLLYWOOD DISCO

Toast to the new year with wild fun at Deewan Banquet this Dec. 31st. There will be belly dancers, an international food station, a champagne toast, liquor and even a ball drop at midnight. For kids there will be clowns, games, face painting, and more. The party starts at 8 p.m. and doesn’t stop until 1:30 a.m. at 560 Stelton Road, Piscataway. For the “Early Bird Couple” ticket option it is $250, a “Couple” is $275, a “Single” is $145, “Children” ages 10 to 20 years old are $85 each, and “Kids” ages three to 10 years old are $55 each. Any child under the age of three is free. For more information, visit events.sulekha.com.

UNCLE VINNIE’S

COMEDY CLUB

Get ready for a night you’ll never forget! There will be a new year’s eve party with a four course meal of delicious food that will be served at 8:30 p.m.. Rich Vos will even perform a comedy routine. The Show will begin at 10:30 p.m. which will be followed by a special New Year’s Countdown. For more information, visit, ci.ovationtix.com.

BEACHCOMBER BAR & GRILL

The New Year’s Eve party is back and better than ever! This year enjoy awesome music by “The Flying Mueller Brothers” and a DJ as you take full advantage of the four hour open bar. There will also be a complimentary champagne toast to ring in the new year. The ticket price is $50, which includes a hot and cold buffet. The party starts at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ends at 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 1. For more information visit beachcomberbar.com.

ASBURY FESTHALLE & BIERGARTEN

Love rooftop parties? This one might be for you! This year enjoy the live DJ on the rooftop of Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten to celebrate the new year. The Frankie G Band will also be performing. There will be an open bar and food, even a heated tent in case it gets cold. For the German New Year, there will be the annual ball drop at 6p.m.. Reservations are required for a rooftop igloo and parties must be 5 +. The German New Year will be cel Pre-purchased tickets are $75 plus tax and gratuity fee, as tickets are the door are $85 plus tax and gratuity fee. The party starts at 10 p.m. and ends at midnight. For more information, visit asburybiergarten.com.

ASBURY ALE HOUSE

Party like never before at the New Year’s Eve Party at Asbury Ale House! There will be a four hour open bar package that will begin at 10 p.m. and attendees must be 21 years or older. Complimentary champagne will be served along with party gear and swag bags. There will even be entertainment such as dueling DJs. Take some awesome photos at the photo ops. Tickets are $100. The party starts at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and runs until 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 1. For more information, visit asburyalehouse.com.

WONDER BAR

End 2021 with a bang at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park. Performing will be the “Eddie Testa Band” with the two long R&B sets and Asbury classics. The party starts with early entry at 8 p.m. and regular entry at 9 p.m.. Tickets start at $25 for advance tickets, $30 at the door, and $35 for early entry. There will even be a Chicken Town buffet. For more information go to wonderbarasbury.com.

PAGANO’S UVA RESTAURANT & WINE BAR

Enjoy live music? Go to Pagano’s UVA Restaurant & Wine Bar in Bradley Beach on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. to listen to the band “Dragonfly” where all types of music will be played. In the fourth annual celebration reservations are recommended because seating is limited. For more information, visit uvaonmain.com.

BRICK ELKS LODGE #2151

Ring in 2022 at the Brick Elks Lodge #2151 this December. Food, noisemakers, hats, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks for the table. Live music from “Contraband” will set the scene for a night you’ll never forget, along with a champagne toast. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the door. For more information contact PER John Gagliano at 732-604-2556 or PDD Martin Creran at 201-704-8725.

WATERMAN’S TAVERN

Ever wanted to go to a Masquerade Ball? Well now’s your chance! Waterman’s Tavern is hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball. It is recommended that attendees wear fascinating dresses and masquerade attire. There will be a three hour open bar and 2 DJ’s along with a champagne toast at midnight for the new year. There will also be a venetian table and multiple themed rooms. Tickets are $125 each and the ball will start at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. For more information visit Waterman’s Tavern on Facebook.

BUM ROGERS

Enjoy the amazing music of Soul Seduction, a cover band who plays 60s to present day music! Dance and party all night long and ring in 2022 in style. The event will be held at Bum Rogers, Seaside Park on Dec. 31 and will start at 9 p.m.. For more information, visit Seaside Park’s Facebook.

BAR ANTICIPATION

Have the best party of your life with Bar A this New Year’s Eve! The band “Big Bang Baby” will perform with four sets. The party doesn’t stop until 4 a.m. on Jan. 1. The first package at $60 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. will have a buffet dinner, carving station, and a two hour open bar. The second package at $20 will start at 9:30. Both packages provide midnight toasts, noisemakers, DJ Mike Nice and more! For more information, visit bar-a.com to purchase tickets at the online box office.