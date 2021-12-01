BY SAMANTHA SKOLNICK

December is the special time of the year where holiday cheer is brighter than ever. Holiday music, cozy treats, and glittering lights make it even more exciting to celebrate the holiday season. Every calendar is full of festive events that are impossible to miss this year.

NATURE WALK WITH SANTA

Get ready to go outside and go on a beautiful walk with Santa Claus this season. Your children will hear stories and then head out on a ¼ mile walk to enjoy the wonderful environment. Dress appropriately. It will be held on Saturday, December 4 at Cloverdale Farm County Park, Barnegat at 9:00-10:00 am and again at 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.. Ages 3-7 years old, and $5 per child. Adults are free, however, must be registered. For more information, visit oceancountyparks.org.

MAKE YOUR OWN WREATH

Ocean County Parks’ own cut evergreens will be available this year to create your very own holiday wreath for the season! Wire and wreath frames will also be provided, however, please bring a pair of hand pruners and gloves. It will be held in the Program Room, Cooper Environmental Center, Cattus Island County Park, Toms River on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 to 9p.m., Wednesday, Dec.1 at 5 to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 at 5 to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; in the Beach Complex, Ocean County Park, Lakewood on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 to 9 p.m.; and on Friday, Dec. 10 at 1 to 3 p.m.. Ages 10 and up. $12 per person. Get ready to decorate your home with your spectacular homemade wreath! For more information, visit, oceancountyparks.org.

CREATE HOMEMADE RIBBON TOPIARY

Decorate your house with a wonderful addition to your holiday display: a holiday ribbon topiary! All you have to do is bring 1 box of straight pins and holiday ribbons to get started. The event will be held in the Program Room, Parks Administration Office, Toms River on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Open for adults at $10 a person. For more information, visit, oceancountyparks.org.

THE HISTORIC VILLAGE AT ALLAIRE

Be immersed in the Christmas spirit at the Historic Village at Allaire.

“Christmas at Allaire!” will look exactly like your wildest holiday dreams, with inspiration from “The Night Before Christmas” (1822) and “A Christmas Carol” (1843). Live caroling and delightful holiday candle-lit windows will give a new definition of Christmas this year. Victorian holiday traditions, a visit from Santa Claus himself, and even the iconic vintage model train. To participate, visitors must wear a mask inside historic buildings. See what all the talk is about on Sunday Dec. 5 at 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday Dec. 12 at 12 to 4 p.m., and Sunday Dec. 19 at 12 to 4 p.m. at the Historic Village at Allaire, Wall Township. Re-purchased tickets are $8 with children two and under free. Limited tickets will be available at the door for $10.

Allaire Christmas Lantern Tours will also be a great opportunity to get the most out of the holiday season. Ever dream of walking through an evening winter wonderland? Well now is your chance at the Village. Music, history, and theater will really put the cherry on top for these amazing tours. For a Regular Village Christmas Lantern Tour you get a 60 tour with six historic buildings, a firepit, and the cozy village for $30 per person. For a VIP Village Christmas Lantern Tour you get 90 minutes including Christmas Music, a special stop at the Carpenter Shop, adn a 2021 Allarie Christmas Gift Bag featuring the annual ornament and a 1st edition Allaire Christmas Postal Cache for $45 per person. Pre-purchase is required and it is not recommended for children under 10. Strollers are not allowed. The tours will begin at the Allaire Community Hall and time blocks start at 4:30 p.m. This event takes place on Saturday Dec. 4 at 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday Dec. 11 at 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Dec, 18 at 5 to 8 p.m..

For more information and ticket purchases, visit, allairevillage.org.

HOLIDAY FESTIVAL ARTS & CRAFTS SHOW

Presented by the Ocean Grove Chamber of Commerce, get ready to be greeted by holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. on Main Avenue, Ocean Grove. Food, live music, and vendors will make sure that you find something for everyone this holiday season. For more information, visit, oceangrovenj.com.

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR AND CHRISTMAS TRAIN DISPLAY

Presented by Garden State Central Model Railroad Club, the InfoAge event will be Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 12 to 5 p.m.. There is a donation of $10 for adults and $7 for kids. Any adult who brings a brand new unwrapped top for “Toys for Tots” will get a free admittance on Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12th. Train scales from G to Z will be on display. There will also be an interactive portion with Lionel layouts and top trains for anyone to use. Santa will even make a special holiday appearance! For more information, visit, facebook.com/NewJerseyHolidayTrainShow.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOWS

The holiday spirit is back and better than ever this year!

The Sisti Family of Lights will be having 26,000 spectacular lights all set to the holiday music. The family asks visitors to please not visit if it is raining, and also restrict loud radios and littering. Stop by on Sunday through Thursday at 4:30 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday at 4:30 to 11 p.m.. The amazing spectacle will be at 322 Pitney Ave, Spring Lake.

Johnny’s Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza will also be on display with dozens of inflatable decorations and more than 75,000 lights that are dispersed throughout the 3 Laurel Ave, Hazlet. The spectacle is playfully detailed and something that will become a family tradition before you know it! You may even be lucky enough to meet Santa! For more information, visit Johnny’s Hazlet Holiday Light Extravaganza on Facebook.

The Ferone Family Christmas Light Spectacular in Toms River will also be lighting up the night with lights and scenes so cheerful it will feel like a holiday movie. Opening on Thanksgiving night and every Tuesday night will feature Disney songs. The show is open on Sundays through Thursday at 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday at 5 to 9:30 p.m all at 184 Yelowbank Road, Toms River. All money donated will go towards the Children’s Hospital.

CHANUKAH DRIVE-IN PARTY

Celebrate the Festival of lights with songs sung with the clergy and enjoy food from the delicious Glazed and Confused Donut Truck. A special viewing of the Chanukah Rugrats episode will be shown as well. This event will take place on Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. on 756 East Broad Street, Westfield. For more information, visit tewnj.org.

ANNUAL ASBURY PARK MENORAH LIGHTING

Join Rabbi Yaakov Greenberg and Chabad of the Shore to celebrate the lighting of the menorah. Snacks and dreidels will be provided for this fun night! This will be on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in Kennedy Park, Asbury Park. FOr more information, visit asburyparkchamber.com.

JENKINSON’S BOARDWALK

Want to experience Jenkinson’s winter wonderland? Come to the Sea of Lights! This year food, pictures with Santa, crafts, and other festive activities will take place. The Aquarium, Sweet Shop, and Pavilion Arcade will also be open during the festivities. On Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18th there will be strolling entertainment from 5 to 7 p.m., photos with Santa Claus from 5 to 8 p.m. and face paintings along with crafts. Dec. 26, 27, and 28th, will feature face painting and crafts at 5 to 8 p.m., Princess Shows at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., and Diving Santa in Aquarium at 4 to 4:30 p.m., 5 to 5:30 p.m., 6 to 6:30 p.m., and 7 to 7:30 p.m.. For more information visit jenkinsons.com.

HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

Six Flags’ “Holiday in The Park” returns again for the merriest time of the year. Be able to experience the attractions that you can even smell, it really is a winter wonderland in real life. Enjoy decorated rides that are sure to make this a night to remember, such as the GIngerbread Twist, Jersey Devil Coaster, and Skull Mountain. Taste the delicious food from drinks to warm you up or special chocolate peppermint funnel cakes. Shows such as “Frost” and “Holiday Magic: A Celebration of the Season” will also be featured. And look out for Santa Claus! And if walking isn’t your style, don’t worry, you can enjoy the Holiday in The Park from your car with the new Drive Thru Experience. Holiday in The Park will be open Nov. 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12 from 1 to 9 p.m.. Holiday in The Park Drive-Thru is open Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit, sixflag.com.

HISTORIC LONGSTREET FARM

Ready for some whimsical Christmas music? If so, Longstreet Farm is the place to be! 19th century Christmas piano ballads will take center stage. This will be held on Dec. 4 and Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.. Christmas carols in “The Sounds of Christmas” will be played by Larry Moser and Mary Nagin on the hammered dulcimer and fiddle while you enjoy the breathtaking historic farm. This occurs on Dec. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.. These are free events at Historic Longstreet Farm in Holmdel. For more information, visit monmouthcountyparks.com.

CHRISTMAS 5K

Held by St.Catharine School in Spring Lake. Wear holiday hats and clothing and race! A fun experience for all. This will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting with morning registration at 7:30 a.m. and then the race at 9 a.m., which will be followed by an award ceremony at 10:30 a.m.. For more information, visit scschristmas5k.com.