Chefs International purchases downtown landmark

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Frankie’s Bar & Grill, a landmark tavern and restaurant anchoring the downtown corner of Richmond and Arnold avenues for 36 years, has closed temporarily and will restart under new ownership.

“We’re very excited about Frankie’s. It’s been a staple in the community since 1985,” said

Robert Cooper, Chefs International CEO, which is purchasing the business.

The Frankie’s name and its current staff, including chef Dennis Sullivan, will be retained, he said, adding that Frankie’s will reopen as soon as the liquor-license transfer goes through, which might take a month or so.

“We are not looking to change anything from an atmosphere standpoint. We brought the place because we love the place,” Mr. Cooper said.

But, he added, the interior is undergoing a small spruce-up. “We think we can make some improvements,” such as painting, refinishing the wood floors and replacing older kitchen equipment.

The menu became somewhat limited over the past year due to pandemic restrictions, Mr. Cooper said, but “We are going to redo the menu back to where it was pre-COVID. Everything is built around the 10-ounce, hand-formed burger that is cooked behind the bar on the char grill, which is kind of the signature of the place.

“We just can’t wait to get started and we’re very excited about the future of Frankie’s – holding on to the past but looking forward to the future and getting to know the customers,” Mr. Cooper said. “Our experience with the staff so far has been great and we’re looking forward to doing business there for a long time.”

Chef’s International currently owns about a dozen restaurants and taverns in Ocean and Monmouth counties, including the Lobster Shanty, Jack Baker’s Wharfside and the Patio Bar in Point Pleasant Beach.

“Chefs International is not a conglomerate … We’re not looking to be a national brand. Just like Frankie’s, each of our brands are individual Jersey Shore landmark and that’s why we love them,” Mr. Cooper said.

Frank Kineavy, who owned Frankie’s for decades, said he is retiring and noted that last year he sold Rod’s Tavern in Sea Girt, also to Chefs International.

“I don’t like owning them if I can’t run them myself, and Old Man River caught up to me,” Mr. Kineavy said.

“I loved doing what I was doing. I had a dream when I was young and lived that dream and did exactly what I wanted to do, and did it exactly the way I wanted to do it, and was lucky enough to be successful at it. I was in love with my two restaurants and customers,” Mr. Keneavy said.

“There was a lot of heart and soul in it … the customers made it great, the employees made it great … We tried to be the best. Everyday was a new day. The key was wanting to make the customers happy and also the employees, to create a positive culture where everyone was uplifted and could have a good time.

“It’s our job to make the customers happy. If you do, they keep coming and if you don’t, they won’t,” he said.

Mr. Kineavy said Chefs International “is probably the best restaurant company in the Jersey Shore, maybe the state of New Jersey … and I know they have the ability to make it even better … I think they will do Frankie’s and Rod’s justice.”