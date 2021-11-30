SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A Nativity display outside the For Heavens Sake religious store was vandalized over the Thanksgiving holiday, and borough police are looking for those responsible.

According to a statement from the Spring Lake Heights Police Department, officers took a report of criminal mischief after it was discovered that a $2,000, eight-piece Nativity set on the corner of Route 71 and Brighton Avenue was destroyed. Detective Sergeant Casey Willms and Lt. Travis Ventimiglia, of the Spring Lake Heights Bias Crimes Investigator, are conducting the investigation.

The department encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Willms at cwillms@springlakehts.com. Those wishing to submit anonymous tips are asked to use the TIPS option located on the Police Department webpage at www.springlakeheightspd.com/tip-line.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Heavens Sake, which sells religious items, is owned by Joyce Pegler. Her husband Kelcy discovered the destruction on Friday, Nov. 26 and believes the vandalism occurred on Thanksgiving night.

“I came up behind it and I noticed the manger itself was kind of banged up, and then when I got to the front of it, pretty much all the pieces of the manger had been broken,” Mr. Pegler said. He said that the set had been imported from Italy had been displayed at the Brighton Avenue and Route 71 site for the past six years without incident.

A new Nativity display has since replaced it.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.