Chief: ‘No criminal intent’ in Manasquan bonfire incident; case closed

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan police department has closed an investigation of how gasoline got onto the woodpile for the borough’s Thanksgiving Eve bonfire, forcing the event’s cancellation, Chief of Police Michael Bauer said Tuesday.

“We determined who put the gasoline there, and there was no criminal intent, so there will be no criminal charges filed,” he said.

Chief Bauer also said he could not disclose who was responsible for pouring the gasoline on the wood.

The borough’s fire marshal, Christopher Barkalow confirmed Monday that the presence of the gasoline forced cancellation of the bonfire that would have followed the high school’s Thanksgiving Eve parade.

When the Manasquan fire marshal’s office came in to do the pre-inspection of the bonfire wood on Wednesday morning, there was a heavy smell of gasoline, Mr. Barkalow said.

He added that a combustible gas meter check confirmed the presence of explosive gasses on the pile, as well as flammable liquids in violation of the New Jersey fire code.

Crews from Manasquan Hook and Ladder No.1 and Manasquan Fire Co. No. 2 attempted to pull apart the stack so that the bonfire could be held safely, but were unable to remove the flammable liquid.

“Once we got into it, we found out that we really couldn’t salvage any of it, so we had no choice but to revoke the permit and cancel for safety reasons,” said Mr. Barkalow.

