WATCH: ‘We must be ready in anticipation of this variant hitting us.’

TRENTON — Saying he would be “stunned” if the newly-identified Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not already in the U.S., Gov. Phil Murphy Monday warned New Jerseyans to be prepared.
In opening his regular Monday coronavirus briefing, the governor said, “I believe at least at this point, there are two cases identified in Canada and … I’ll be stunned if it’s not already in the United States.
“The reality is that as our region is a hub of international travel and and commerce, we must be ready in anticipation of this variant hitting us.”
The briefing, which began at 1 p.m. can be viewed here, via the YouTube livestream.
“We know the vaccines continue to protect against the Delta variant, which remains the predominant strain here in New Jersey and elsewhere in the country,” the governor said.
Monday’s “snapshot” of data showed 1,843 positive PCR tests and 498 positive Antigen tests, with a positivity rate of 9.23 percent and a rate of transmission of 1.18, the governor reported.
New Jersey hospitals were treating 950 patients with COVID-19 on Monday, 193 of them in ICU, with 99 ventilators in use. There were admissions for 143 new cases, along with nine deaths. The number of patients discharged was 88.
The difference?
“I don’t think we can say clearly enough: vaccines,” the governor said. “And I also cannot say this clearly enough, the numbers we just reported are being driven overwhelmingly by the unvaccinated.