WATCH: ‘We must be ready in anticipation of this variant hitting us.’

TRENTON — Saying he would be “stunned” if the newly-identified Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not already in the U.S., Gov. Phil Murphy Monday warned New Jerseyans to be prepared.

At the same time, he warned that due to the current wave of the Delta variant, New Jersey is still registering “well more than”1,000 new coronavirus cases daily “and our hospitalizations are up sharply over the past several weeks.”

In opening his regular Monday coronavirus briefing, the governor said, “I believe at least at this point, there are two cases identified in Canada and … I’ll be stunned if it’s not already in the United States.

“The reality is that as our region is a hub of international travel and and commerce, we must be ready in anticipation of this variant hitting us.”



The briefing, which began at 1 p.m. can be viewed here, via the YouTube livestream.



“We know the vaccines continue to protect against the Delta variant, which remains the predominant strain here in New Jersey and elsewhere in the country,” the governor said.



Monday’s “snapshot” of data showed 1,843 positive PCR tests and 498 positive Antigen tests, with a positivity rate of 9.23 percent and a rate of transmission of 1.18, the governor reported.

COVID-19 breakthrough cases in the state from Jan.19 through Nov. 15 totalled 54,260, or less than one percent, among New Jersey’s fully vaccinate individuals, with 314 deaths [0.005 percent]

The most recent figures, covering the week Nov. 8-14, showed 3,116 positive COVID tests, 16 hospitalizations and one death.

To date, New Jersey has registered 25,521 confirmed coronavirus deaths as well as another 2,827 listing the virus as a “probable” factor. Five new confirmed deaths have been reported.



New Jersey hospitals were treating 950 patients with COVID-19 on Monday, 193 of them in ICU, with 99 ventilators in use. There were admissions for 143 new cases, along with nine deaths. The number of patients discharged was 88.

“This is the most people, by the way, we’ve had in our hospitals in seven weeks,” Gov. Murphy said.

He noted, however, that the number in hospitals last year was more than triple Monday’s number, with 2,908 persons hospitalized with COVID on Nov. 28, 2020, and similar multiples for ICU and ventilator care, as well as deaths.



The difference?



“I don’t think we can say clearly enough: vaccines,” the governor said. “And I also cannot say this clearly enough, the numbers we just reported are being driven overwhelmingly by the unvaccinated.

“The big test I think will be over the next couple of weeks to see if we’re doing to see the anticipated spike coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday.”