Officer injured in Point Pleasant standoff; suspect arrested

POINT PLEASANT — A borough police officer was injured during a multi-hour standoff that led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning.

Kareem Blagman, 41, from Chester, Pennsylvania, was charged by Officer Matthew Mergner with aggravated assault on law enforcement, terroristic threats and obstruction of the administration of law.

Police Capt. Adam Picca gave the following account of the incident. At 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, police officer David Ippolito attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle operating without headlights. The vehicle pulled into the driveway of a residence on Barbara Drive and the male driver fled the vehicle and entered the residence.

Capt. Picca said Officer Ippolito attempted to communicate with the driver from outside the residence when an unknown person punched through the glass bay window of the house, causing the glass to strike the officer, causing injuries to his face and eyes. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

“The subject refused to exit the residence and additional units arrived and established a perimeter as the subject began threatening to shoot and kill the officers,” Capt. Picca stated.

Units from the Bay Head, Point Pleasant Beach and Mantoloking Police Departments arrived to assist with street closures while communication was established with Mr. Blagman by the Point Pleasant Police Department’s crisis negotiator, Lt. Christopher Leonhardt. Ocean County Regional SWAT also arrived on scene.

After approximately five hours of communicating with Mr. Blagman, he agreed to exit the residence and was taken into custody without incident, Capt. Picca said. He was taken to Ocean County Jail in Toms River, where he remained in custody on Monday.

When the incident began, the suspect’s identity was not known; the vehicle involved was not registered to him. Through the on-scene investigation, it was discovered that Mr. Blagman had just been involved in an another incident in Bay Head.

