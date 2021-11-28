Woman struck and killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — A woman was struck and killed by a commuter train Sunday morning near the Spring Lake train station on Railroad Avenue, according to New Jersey Transit.

The adult female pedestrian was struck at the Church Street crossing at 9:19 a.m. by North Jersey Coast Line train 4721, according to Mariluz Garcia-Diaz, senior public information officer for the rail line.

The train had departed from Long Branch at 8:46 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Bay Head at 9:31 a.m. No injuries were reported among the estimated 25 passengers and crew members on board.

The remainder of train 4721’s run was cancelled and two trains scheduled to arrive at the Spring Lake station later were delayed following the incident. Service on the line was not suspended, however.

NJ Transit police are leading the investigation.

