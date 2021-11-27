First Doggy Paddle Polar Plunge makes splash in Belmar

BELMAR — In what the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [MCSPCA] aims to make a yearly tradition, their first Doggy Paddle Polar Plunge in Belmar attracted hundreds who volunteered to dive into the icy waters of the Atlantic on Saturday.

The participants gathered at 18th Avenue in Belmar to raise funds for organizations that rescues thousands of animals every year in Monmouth County. The group sought to raise roughly $100,000 to fund the MCSPCA’s animal rescue and care efforts.

“For our very first year, we had a great response,” Barbara Lovell, associate executive director of the MCSPCA said. “We think that this is going to become a really great yearly tradition the weekend after Thanksgiving. People are in the holiday mood, families are together, who doesn’t love animals? It’s a perfect mix.”

After pre-gaming at D’Jais Oceanfront Bar and Grill, located on Ocean Avenue and a major sponsor of the event, plungers walked onto the beach to start the plunge. Stripping down to bathing suits in near freezing weather, some just took a quick dip while others braved the chilly water for a few minutes.

The temperature, according to officials at the scene, was roughly 55 degrees, warmer than the air temperature on land.

Many plungers aid they were inspired to take part because of their pets.

“I rescued my dog 12 years ago this month, so I figured I would do it for her and all the other rescue dogs,” Jennifer Vargas, of Belmar, said.

