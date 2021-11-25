MHS Thanksgiving Eve bonfire called off but parade was held

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan High School Thanksgiving Eve parade was held Wednesday night but the traditional bonfire was called off.

“Manasquan is a magical place. Just like in prior years, my expectations for the parade are over the top. I expect to see streets lined with smiling faces and spirited community members,” said Superintendent of Manasquan Schools, Frank Kasyan.

High school freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors will each have their own float that they collaborated on to put together; following the parade, there will be a contest for best float.

The parade and bonfire were both canceled last year due to the coronavirus. Each year the events, which serve as a pep rally for the high schools’ Thanksgiving Day varsity football game, are organized by the Manasquan High School Booster Club.

On Thursday, the Manasquan Warriors will take on the Shore Regional Blue Devils on the Vic Kubu Warrior Field at Manasquan High School at 11 a.m.

Originally, Manasquan was scheduled to play their traditional opponent, Wall Township High School, in their Thanksgiving Day game. However, this match-up was canceled last week after The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation involving assault allegations involving members of Wall’s football team.

Booster Club President Bill Thermann stated, “I’m hoping for warm weather and no rain. I know the crowd will be there. It’s a return to the tradition — it’s small-town America, it’s nice.”

Mr. Thermann added that the high school football team, the band, cheerleaders and each of the grade-level classes is represented in the parade. The Manasquan Pop Warner program, the high school tennis team and the Manasquan Hook and Ladder #1 will also be marching.

Councilman Jay Bryant told The Coast Star, “traditions make a community, and I think it’s great that the parade is returning this year. I am sure everyone is looking forward to lining up on Main Street to be part of this event, welcoming the holidays and celebrating our community.”

Mayor Edward Donovan added, “it’s going to be a return to normalcy. We’re going to be able to have a great parade and a great game on Thursday. It’s perfect — we have a lot of fun.”

