Manasquan wins Thanksgiving game vs. Shore

MANASQUAN – It seemed fitting on Thanksgiving the Manasquan football team went back to some gridiron traditions.

The Warriors who have been a passing team for much of the season went back to a running attack against Shore Regional to grind out a 21-14 victory against the Blue Devils at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The victory ends the Manasquan season with a record of 7-3.

It looked like the Warriors might cruise to an easy win in front of a large home crowd. Manasquan took a 14-0 lead on the Blue Devils behind a 28-yard pass from Brett Patten to Cole Kozlowski and a 3-yard run by Jhamier Howard.

Shore Regional, however, would get right back into the game on touchdown runs by quarterback James Mazzacco, who was the focus of the Blue Devils offense.

Mazacco’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter tied the game 14-14.

The running of Howard and Patten put the ball deep in Blue Devils territory. Manasquan went for a 25-yard field goal with 2:37 left, but the kick was wide. The Warriors got a second chance at the winning points, however, when the Blue Devils were whistled for roughing the kicker.

Howard, who rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries would score from three yards out with only 1:29 left in the fourth quarter to give Manasquan a 21-14 lead.

Mazacco would bring the Blue Devils to midfield in the closing moments of the game, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete, ensuring the Warriors a victory in the last game of the season.