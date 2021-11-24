Point Pleasant Borough and developer to enter mediation

POINT PLEASANT — The borough will participate in a mediation session with a developer on Monday, Nov. 29, regarding potential affordable housing at the old Wenke’s motel site on Route 88 at Curtis Avenue.

At its Monday, Nov. 22 meeting, the borough council appointed two professionals to represent the borough as expert witnesses in any litigation that may arise regarding the town’s state-mandated affordable-housing obligation.

The council appointed Kendra A. Lelie as its professional planner; and attorney Jeffrey R. Surenian as its affordable-housing litigation counsel. Robert S. Powell Jr., an affordable-housing expert, will also assist the borough in the informal mediation session to be held at the Toms River municipal building, borough attorney Jerry Dasti said.

On Oct. 13, the borough’s zoning board of adjustment, after a nearly two-year review, rejected an application to replace the old Wenke’s Motel and Cottages with a new multifamily residential complex to be named Whaler’s Point. It would have 24 units, of which five would be designated as affordable housing.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

