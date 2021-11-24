Jack Pasola back on Point Beach Council

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — To warm applause from the audience at borough hall Tuesday night, former mayor John “Jack” E. Pasola was appointed to serve as a borough councilman for the remainder of the year.

“He’s a friend of mine, he’s a statesman and he’s just incredibly qualified,” Mayor Paul Kanitra said.

“As far as qualifications, I don’t think there is anyone else in town that could be as qualified as this individual for this position. I think as a council we are going to be incredibly lucky to serve with [Mr. Pasola],” the mayor said. He noted that Mr. Pasola was first elected to the council in 1982, founded the borough’s historic commission and continues to serve the community as a member of the zoning board of adjustment.

Mr. Pasola will serve approximately six weeks, filling the vacancy left by the October resignation of former councilman Robert Santanello.

Mr. Pasola was first elected to the council in 1982, and served 16 years. Then, he ran for mayor and won a four-year term.

