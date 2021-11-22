Bradley Food Pantry provides 400 families with Thanksgiving meals

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Food Pantry held a Thanksgiving pop-the-trunk food drive on the beachfront on Friday. More than 350 cars lined up for the food distribution, which took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A total of 50 volunteers from the community delivered a ready-to-cook turkey and a food box to cars as they lined up along Ocean Avenue. “There were people lined up as early as 8:30 a.m.,” noted Linda Curtiss, Bradley Food Pantry executive director.

Each of the food boxes contained pumpkins, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, canned yams, milk, white potatoes and sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, apples, stuffing mix, cornbread mix, graham cracker crust, chocolate pudding mix, eggs, tea and sugar.

Ms. Curtiss explained that the food drive was a pre-registered event. “Those receiving have been to the pantry before and have registered so we know how much food to buy.”

Among the volunteers were the Avon Elementary School Jr. Honor Society students.

