Bradley Beach students use their SOLE to meet goals

BRADLEY BEACH — Bradley Beach Elementary School [BBES] students engaged in a morning of team-building and school spirit during the Nov. 17 Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports [PBIS] house system sorting ceremony, marking the launch of the 2021-2022 school year’s SOLE program. SOLE stands for student respect for self, others, learning and the environment.

Students expressed excitement as they were selected to join one of the four different house teams, which are distinguished by color and a compass direction. The teams are: north as orange, south as yellow, east as blue and west as green.

Teachers from the elementary school and middle school were also each appointed to a house as leaders. Each student and teacher received a colored t-shirt representing their newly assigned house.

ADVERTISEMENT

After discovering their house placement, students were presented with their first challenge, to learn a school spirit chant led by their house leaders.

Students then were judged on their chants, with the orange house taking the lead and earning the most points from the challenge.

The morning ended with the announcement that spirit week, being held from Nov. 22-24 would be an opportunity to earn more points for their houses.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.