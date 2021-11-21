MHS Thanksgiving Eve parade and bonfire set for Wednesday evening

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan High School Thanksgiving Eve parade and bonfire will once again return Wednesday evening.

The parade will begin in Squan Plaza at 5:30 p.m; from there, participants will stroll through town down Main Street, showcasing their school spirit.

The parade route continues down East Main Street to the Fourth Avenue parking lot, where there will be a bonfire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Manasquan is a magical place. Just like in prior years, my expectations for the parade are over the top. I expect to see streets lined with smiling faces and spirited community members,” said Superintendent of Manasquan Schools, Frank Kasyan.

High school freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors will each have their own float that they collaborated on to put together; following the parade, there will be a contest for best float.

The parade and bonfire were canceled last year due to the coronavirus. Each year the events, which serve as a pep rally for the high schools’ Thanksgiving Day varsity football game, are organized by the Manasquan High School Booster Club.