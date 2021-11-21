Brick police seek shooter in road rage incident

BRICK— Brick Police announced a Be On the Look Out [BOLO] at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night after a shooting incident on Route 70 at NJ 88.

The shooting victim, unharmed, said he was involved with a road rage incident that led to the firing of three shots, one of them hitting the victim’s front passenger side door frame, police said.

The incident began on Brick Boulevard when the shooter’s vehicle, a red pickup truck with an extended cab, continued to pass and brake check the victim while driving down Route 70 east, authorities said.

When the victim stopped at a red light at the intersection of routes 70 and 88, the suspect vehicle drove by and fired three shots at the victim’s vehicle with a black firearm, according to Brick Police.

The suspects are described as two white males in their late 20s to early 30s.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Route 70, running several red lights, police say.

Brick Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the suspect vehicle. Authorities are also searching for any dash-cam footage available from motorists who were traveling on Brick Boulevard between 7:35 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. Saturday night and may have captured any of the incident.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information please contact Detective Ryan Talty at 732-262-1170 or rtalty@brickpd.com.

