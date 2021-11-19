Missing Brick teen found safe

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Jacob Castillo-Gonazlez has been located and is safe according to the Brick Township Police Department.

Wednesday, authorities posted on Facebook that the 17-year-old had been reported missing, and requested the public’s assistance in locating him.

The Brick Police Department announced that he’s been found safe on Friday, Nov. 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

[more_nw_os]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.