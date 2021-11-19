Brielle police arrest barricaded suspect in vandalism incident

BRIELLE — A Brielle man was arrested early Friday morning after barricading himself inside his mobile home at Whaler’s Quay Home Park for nearly six hours.

Brielle Police Department responded to an emergency call at approximately 7:19 p.m. on Thursday from a Whaler’s Quay resident, saying that someone, who is now understood to be 25-year-old Shaquil A. McKinny, had broken the windows of her vehicle and her residence, police said.

Mr. McKinny subsequently barricaded himself inside his mobile home, and refused any police negotiations for nearly six hours according to Brielle police.

The Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, the Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office were deployed to the scene.

Nearby residents were evacuated to a local safety shelter during the incident.

Mr. McKinny was finally apprehended when Brielle police were able to gain entry into his residence without incident, authorities said. Mr. McKinny was charged with the fourth-degree offense of criminal mischief. He was soon after brought to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment according to Brielle Police Department.

“The Brielle Police Department would like to thank all local and county emergency, EMS, fire, and police personnel who responded to the scene to assist us,” Brielle Police Chief Gary Olsen said. “We were able to bring this potentially dangerous situation to a peaceful resolution and take the suspect into custody without injury to himself or our officers and first responders. I am so proud of the professional and courageous actions of our officers and our partners”

