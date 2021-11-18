Mayor Ducey accepts ‘We Value Our Veterans’ award on Brick’s behalf

HOLMDEL — Brick Township Mayor John Ducey accepted the ‘We Value Our Veterans’ community award on behalf of Brick Township at the state Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Holmdel this past Veterans Day.

The award is given to municipalities, companies and other institutions who take extra effort in supporting their communities’ military veterans. According to New Jersey’s website, the award “gives your municipality, business, or academic institution the opportunity to value and honor the sacrifices, patriotism and bravery displayed by our men and women who have worn the military uniform.”

Attending the annual ceremony was Gov. Phil Murphy, State Police color guard, military officials and dozens of New Jersey veterans.

“It was a great ceremony,” Mayor John Ducey told The Ocean Star. “It was basically a thank you to all the veterans that were there, who sacrificed their time and effort on behalf of our country.”

For years, Brick has done a multitude of things to support local veterans. Veterans in Brick are offered free beach badges, purple heart parking spots and even discounts at local restaurants and stores. Veteran tributes can also be seen around town, including the banners in Windward Beach Park.

In addition, Brick holds its annual Memorial Day parade as well as their Veteran’s Day ceremony.

“It’s a proud moment for Brick Township to get that award,” the mayor said. “It’s great to be acknowledged, but that’s not the reason we do it all … but it’s nice to receive.”

