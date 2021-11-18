Lorraine Marie Glass

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Lorraine Marie [née Moglia] Glass passed away on Nov. 11, 2021. Born September 13, 1930 in Newark, she was the daughter of Rose and John Moglia.

Lorraine lived in Newark and was a graduate of West Side High School. While living in Newark, she worked for Public Service Electric and Gas Co. as

