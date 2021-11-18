‘A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical’ coming to children’s theater

BRICK — The Brick Children’s Community Theatre [BCCT] will finally return to indoor performances when they put on ‘A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical’ at Stafford Township Arts Center from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5.

The BCCT is a non-profit organization that puts on a variety of plays and musicals and “strives to be the best community theater by enriching, entertaining and educating our communities through outstanding theatrical experiences featuring youth actors,” according to BCCT Board President Kendra Zarrilli.

Initially, the BCCT was planning its triumphant return to indoor theatre with A Christmas Carol at Strand Theater, however, there were some hiccups along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, mid-production planning, after auditions, set construction and costume design and countless rehearsals, it became evident that this was not meant to be,” Ms. Zarrilli said. “We were momentarily paralyzed; it felt like March of 2020 all over again.”

However, the versatile theater program began “knocking on doors,” and this led it to the Stafford Township Arts Center, where the musical retelling of the Dickens classic will be performed.

The Stafford Township Arts Center is at 1000 McKinley Avenue, in Manahawkin. Tickets for the show, which are $19.50, can be purchased on BCCT’s website at www.bcct.org. The show times are as follows; Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

BCCT asks for audience members over the age of two to wear facemasks to the performances. Also, all parties will automatically have empty seats on either side to allow for distancing between parties.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.