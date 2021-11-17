Vincent Zurlo Jr., 83, passed away at the home of his daughter, Shelly Galli, in Washington D.C., on Nov. 14, 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Vince was born on Aug. 11, 1938 in Montclair. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and attended Fairleigh Dickinson University. He met his future wife