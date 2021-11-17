Robert T. Kowitski, known to all as “Bob”, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Pilar Kowitski and dog Mel by his side on Nov. 12, 2021, at the age of 83. He is predeceased by his father Joseph Kowitski, his mother Elizabeth McKinley, his brothers Gene Kowitski and Joseph Kowitski, and his
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>