Kenneth L. Walker III

Kenneth [Kip] L. Walker III, 63, of Brielle, passed away peacefully Nov. 14, 2021 after a year long battle of brain cancer. Kip was born in Red Bank on April 19, 1958 to Kenneth and Lorraine Walker. He grew up in Shrewsbury and attended St. James Elementary School, Red Bank Catholic [Class of 1976] and King
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>