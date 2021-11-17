Joan M. Leclercq

Joan M. [McKelvey] Leclercq was born in Hackensack on July 21, 1934. She was raised in Teaneck and graduated from Teaneck High School with a Cum Laude in Latin. Afterward she attended Newark State College. She married Richard Leclercq and they settled in Brielle and raised seven children there. They were members

