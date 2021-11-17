Joan M. Leclercq

Joan M. [McKelvey] Leclercq was born in Hackensack on July 21, 1934. She was raised in Teaneck and graduated from Teaneck High School with a Cum Laude in Latin. Afterward she attended Newark State College. She married Richard Leclercq and they settled in Brielle and raised seven children there. They were members
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>