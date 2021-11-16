Discussion on rat problem continues at Heights council meeting

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Phil Lewis, 78, a resident of Spring Lake Heights attended a council meeting to reiterate a growing rodent problem in the borough.

A resident who lives alone on Jersey Ave. has been reported to have an infestation of rats in and around her property. The council has been made aware of this, and at the meeting on Nov. 15, Mayor Chris Campion said that action will be taken but the council is limited in what they can do.

“We have been dealing with county and state authorities to get assistance on the matter,” he said. “There is activity to it, but it’s not something that we can go and do overnight.”

“We are not going to stop until we get a resolution but being in the position that we are in we are very limited by the action we can do.”

Mr. Lewis said that the problem has existed for years and has spread to his property across the street. He told the council that $850 has already been spent by him on an exterminator and he has purchased traps for his property. He requested that action be taken and traps be bought or an exterminator be hired by the council to assist in eliminating the vermin.

“This is getting worse, not getting better,” said Mr. Lewis.

