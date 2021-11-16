Wall BOE meets tonight, as assault probe prompts withdrawal from Thanksgiving football game

WALL TOWNSHIP — Three coaches have been put on administrative leave in connection with the ongoing investigation of alleged assault in the guise of “hazing” by members of the Wall High School football team, according to a spokesperson for the union representing teachers and other staff in the school district.

Superintendent Tracy R. Handerhan declared the team’s season officially over on Tuesday, withdrawing it from a scheduled Thanksgiving Day game against Manasquan High School. Manasquan immediately announced that it would instead host Shore Regional in the holiday game.

The Wall Township Board of Education is expected to discuss the matter at a 7 p.m. public meeting in the high school cafeteria tonight [Tuesday, Nov. 16].

“The decision has been made to end the football season and not play the Thanksgiving Day game,” Wall Superintendent Tracy R. Handerhan announced Tuesday morning. “We acknowledge that this is difficult news for many in our community.”

Late last week, Dawn Hiltner, a spokesperson for the New Jersey Education Association, issued a statement in response to multiple media queries about the Wall football coaches, saying, “An attorney was assigned to the NJEA members involved.” However, the statement did not include names and added that the union had “no further information” about the alleged incident.

Following a Nov. 10 acknowledgement that law enforcement authorities were investigating “an anonymous rumor concerning allegations of hazing among Wall High School football player,” the Wall school district withdrew the team from a Friday, Nov. 12 playoff game against Delsea Regional High School.

Ms. Handerhan issued a letter to the school community on Nov. 12, decrying “many media reports that are grounded in rumor. This circulation of misinformation is compounding an already difficult and challenging situation. This type of messaging is hurtful to the students, school community, and to the greater Wall Township community.”

Spokespersons for Wall Township police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office have declined to comment on the case, or on reports by several media outlets that a student at the high school has been arrested in connection with a separate alleged assault. The latter alleged incident has also part of the swirl of social messaging referred to by Ms. Handerhan.

Attempts to reach Wall High School football coach Tony Grandinetti, Athletic Director Tom Ridoux and High School Principal Rosaleen Sirchio have been unsuccessful.

In a letter to the school community issued on Nov. 12, Ms. Handerhan also announced that the district has arranged for mental health counselors to be available to students at Wall High School on Monday and repeated a reference to rules of confidentiality that limit what she can say about matters involving students or school personnel.



“I will apprise the community on any updates when I am permitted to do so,” the superintendent wrote in closing.

The initial statement issued to the school community on Nov. 10, read: “Upon hearing of an anonymous rumor concerning allegations of hazing among Wall High School football players, the school immediately contacted law enforcement and the appropriate state agencies.”

“Because of this pending investigation and after consultation with board counsel, administration and the Office of the Monmouth Country Interim Executive County Superintendent, the football game scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 12 is canceled,” the statement continued.

Those who have information regarding the incident were asked to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160.

The Nov. 10 statement was also signed by Superintendent Handerhan and concluded with, “District and high school decision makers take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. There is no greater priority. We will keep the community apprised of this pending investigation to the extent we are able.”

While he did not disclose the nature of the activity being investigated, school board president Ralph Addonizio on Nov. 10 said, “there is a pending investigation and the school district is cooperating fully. We can not comment further on a pending investigation of a student matter.”

An anonymous letter mailed to The Coast Star office in Manasquan identifies the alleged crime as sexual assault involving football players and occurring on school premises. Also, parents who asked that their names be withheld have contacted The Coast Star with accounts describing alleged abuse of a sexual nature by a member or members of the football team against younger players. The accounts referenced a video of the incident, as have reports by several New Jersey media outlets.

The Wall Township Police Department continues to direct The Coast Star to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.

Christopher Swendeman, a public information officer at the prosecutor’s Office, said “juvenile records are by their nature confidential and therefore we can not confirm or deny any details on the matter, unfortunately.”

This is a developing story. Updates will be made online and in print in the next edition of The Coast Star.

