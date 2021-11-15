Veterans share experiences at Point Pleasant Beach High School

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — On Veterans Day last week, students at Point Pleasant Beach High School got a chance to speak directly to local veterans who visited the school to talk about their experiences serving the nation.

“It was a day to recognize the veterans and give students an understanding why Veterans Day is so important and the commitment that those veterans made to our country,” said Chris Wilson, the school supervisor of curriculum and instruction.

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4715 in Point Pleasant Beach and Post 8867 in Brick Township were invited to a Nov. 11 buffet breakfast shared with students, prepared by the school cafeteria staff. Most of the guests were veterans of the Vietnam War.

Several of the guests – including Dave Connelly, senior vice commander of the Brick post, and Nat Amadeo, commander of the Brick post who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, and Donald Tooker, commander of the Point Pleasant Beach post – spoke to the students about their experiences, Mr. Wilson said.

“Then we did a short little Q&A and all the veterans got a chance to share what motivated them to join the military, which branches of the armed forces they joined, about their experiences in the military, and also following the military – how their experience helped them further in their civilian lives,” Mr. Wilson said.

