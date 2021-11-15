Founder of Hoffman’s Ice Cream, Robert W. Hoffman, dies at age 90

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Robert W. “Bob” Hoffman, the founder of Hoffman’s Ice Cream in Point Pleasant Beach and Spring Lake Heights, died at home at age 90 on Nov. 5 after a battle with multiple myeloma.

“He often said how much he enjoyed being in a business that made people happy, and he also cared about lifting up everyone in his community,” according to his obituary.

Mr. Hoffman and his wife, Anne, opened a Carvel ice-cream shop in 1954, which later became Hoffman’s Ice Cream, and opened a second shop in Spring Lake Heights in 1986.

For multiple generations of area residents, Hoffman’s was the place to go for a sweet treat.

Daniel J. Hennessy, 80, the five-time former mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, remembers going to Hoffman’s Carvel shop during the 1950s.

“When we were in high school, we’d be out doing something and say: we’ll all meet at the Carvel in 10 minutes. It was that kind of a rallying place for kids in high school,” he said. “We’d all go there and get something we wanted and sit and kibitz. It was an important place to go.”

“Later in life, I got to know him as an adult,” Mr. Hennessy said, and they served together on the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad. “He was very active in the community, and on the first aid squad, there was a camaraderie and kinship,” because of the high volume of calls they answered.

“Bob was a great guy, a nice guy and a great fisherman,” Mr. Hennessy said.



