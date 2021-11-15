Beachfront improvements begin in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH — Construction has begun on the borough’s beachfront with the installation of two handicap ramps and the replacement of the boardwalk portion of the promenade.

The ramps are being installed on Fourth and Ocean Park Avenue and will provide ample beach access for both wheelchairs and strollers.

The improvements are being performed by Vulcan Construction Group, Inc. of Cookstown during the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pilings were installed in just under two days, said Mayor Larry Fox, who explained that the ramps are going to be made out of brown composite planks.

The mayor plans to assess the success of the ramps during the upcoming summer season to determine if additional ramps are necessary. The cost of the installation of the two ramps is $130,000.00, said the mayor.

Mayor Fox noted that the borough had not had new beach ramps installed in over seven years. “In 2020, we had a surplus — so we’re really trying to get these investments in and get them done. This year preliminary, it looks like our surplus grew a little bit … hopefully we’ll have a couple of small projects going into next year.”

In addition to the handicap ramps, two mini gazebos will be installed on Cliff Avenue and Newark Avenue.

