Manasquan faces Woodrow Wilson in semifinal

The Manasquan football team will travel to Woodrow Wilson on 1 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal of the Central Jersey Group III playoffs.

The Warriors are coming off a 39-7 win over Holmdel in the first round of the Central Jersey Group III Tournament when Warriors quarterback Brett Patten threw for five touchdowns.

Manasquan will be going up against a Tigers offense led by quarterback Devin Kargman, who has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards this season.

Woodrow Wilson can also pick up yards on the ground with Naz’sir Ogleby who has just over 1,000 yards rushing this season.

The Tigers are coming off a 52-0 thrashing of Triton in the first round and have scored over 50 points in two straight games. Woodrow Wilson comes into the game with a record of 6-2 with its two losses a 32-30 loss to Winslow and a 21-8 loss to Cedar Creek.