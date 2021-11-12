Wall Township school district cancels playoff game amid criminal investigation

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township School District canceled the football team’s playoff game scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 amid a criminal investigation into what the district has characterized in a statement as “anonymous rumor concerning allegations of hazing among Wall High School football players.”

A statement on district letterhead obtained by The Coast Star announced that the South Jersey, Group 3 state playoff game which was previously scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 against Delsea has been canceled.

Superintendent of Schools Tracy R. Handerhan declined to comment on reports in other media outlets that students have been suspended in connection to investigations into criminal conduct. I can’t discuss student matters because all student matters are confidential.

“I can’t discuss student matters because all student matters are confidential,” she told The Coast Star on Friday.

When asked to comment on reports that a number of coaches and teachers had been placed on administrative leave, as reported by other media outlets, Superintendent Handerhan said that she “cannot comment on any student or personnel matter as it is confidential.”

The statement sent out on Nov. 10 addressed to the Wall Township Public Schools Community said, “Upon hearing of an anonymous rumor concerning allegations of hazing among Wall High School football players, the school immediately contacted law enforcement and the appropriate state agencies.”

“Because of this pending investigation and after consultation with board counsel, administration and the Office of the Monmouth Country Interim Executive County Superintendent, the football game scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 12 is canceled,” the statement continued.

Those who have information regarding the incident, the district said in the statement, are asked to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160.

The statement was signed by Superintendent Handerhan and concluded with, “District and high school decision makers take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. There is no greater priority. We will keep the community apprised of this pending investigation to the extent we are able.”

While he did not disclose the nature of the activity being investigated, school board president Ralph Addonizio said Tuesday “upon becoming aware of the allegation, we immediately contacted the appropriate authorities. There is a pending investigation and the school district is cooperating fully. We can not comment further on a pending investigation of a student matter.”

An anonymous letter mailed to The Coast Star office in Manasquan identifies the alleged crime as sexual assault involving football players and occurring on school premises. Also, parents who asked that their names be withheld have contacted The Coast Star with accounts describing alleged abuse of a sexual nature by a member or members of the football team against younger players. The accounts referenced a video of the incident, as also reported by several other media outlets on Wednesday.

The Wall Township Police Department directed The Coast Star to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.

Christopher Swendeman, a public information officer at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, said “juvenile records are by their nature confidential and therefore we can not confirm or deny any details on the matter, unfortunately.”

Attempts to reach Wall High School football coach Tony Grandinetti, Athletic Director Tom Ridoux and High School Principal Rosaleen Sirchio were unsuccessful.

When asked on Thursday if the football team would be participating in a game on Thanksgiving against the Manasquan High School football team, Superintendent of Schools Handerhan said that no decision had been reached as of Thursday, Nov. 11.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made online and in print in the next edition of The Coast Star.

