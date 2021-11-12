Council approves parking place for residence on President Avenue

LAVALLETTE — Over the past few council meetings, the council members have been discussing a possible parking permit to allow a resident at 104 President Ave. exclusive use of a parking space in front of her home.

It was previously believed by the council that the resident had access to a driveway for parking, but after further research it turns out that is not the case.

Council President Anita Zalom said, “The driveway is not usable for 104, and the resident is nearly 90 years old now and she wants to be able to park in front of her house and I know how hard it is to park on President Avenue.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the council, approving a parking place for the residence does follow the borough’s parking ordinance.

In front of the residence at 104 President Ave., there are three parking spots. The resident requested the first parking spot of the three, due to being able to open her car door into the driveway area, according to the council.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.