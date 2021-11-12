Annual St. Mark’s Coat Drive returns for 18th year

SEA GIRT — St. Mark’s Coat Drive returns for it’s 18th iteration on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and is looking for donations of new or gently used coats and other articles of winter clothing.

Throughout the history of the coat drive, St. Mark’s has collected over 300 coats that are then donated to parishioners who attend Spanish Mass, according to Marianne Schobel, volunteer at St. Mark’s.

They are looking for new or gently used clean coats, jackets and winter clothing. Due to COVID-19 the coat drive is also looking for new accessories for children, teens and young adults and prefer smaller sizes.

Donations can be left in the basement of St. Mark’s at 2154 Crescent Parkway in Sea Girt, which is next to the elevator and will be accepted no later than Saturday, Nov. 20.

“The coats are donated to our local families that attend mass here in our own community. We need adult, children and teen sizes,” said Ms. Schobel.

