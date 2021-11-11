Bay Head eyes flood data and mitigation

BAY HEAD — Nearly 200 people attended and tuned in online to a presentation by the Bay Head Environmental Commission [BHEC], which addressed flooding in the borough, and offered steps to combat the issue.

The BHEC flooding sub-committee hosted the special meeting, held in borough hall on Tuesday evening, as a direct response to the back-bay flooding that left multiple roads throughout the borough impassable from Oct. 27 to 31.

Rick McGoey, flooding sub-group member and resident of the borough, gave the evening’s PowerPoint presentation, which provided the community with detailed information on the types and causes of flooding in the municipality, including nuisance flooding, major flooding and catastrophic flooding. Other matters addressed in the presentation were flood-prone locations, a five-step action plan of flood mitigation activities among data collection, and flood analysis reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission provided all attendees with a booklet copy of the presentation, which also may be viewed by visiting www.bayheadnj.org.

Mr. McGoey began the presentation by stating, “Our goal is to provide information on current activities related to understanding flooding in Bay Head and plans to mitigate the flooding.”

At the beginning of the year, the borough took two actions to address flooding, including forming the BHEC flooding sub-committee and the Bay Head Planning Board’s initiative to update the master plan to address climate change with a focus on flooding, noted Mr. McGoey.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.