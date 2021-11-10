West Belmar United Methodist to host Sugar & Spice Bazaar

The West Belmar United Methodist Church will host their annual Sugar & Spice Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9am to 2pm at the 1000 17th Avenue church.

Crafts, wreaths, gift baskets, jewelry, attic treasures, baked goods, homemade soup will be on sale. Lunch will also be available for purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Call 732-681-4413 with any questions.