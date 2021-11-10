Dorothy Muesebeck

By
Star News Group Staff
-
45 views

Dorothy Muesebeck, age 72, of Lakewood, passed away at home on Nov. 4, 2021. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she is preceded in heaven by her husband, William R. Muesebeck, Sr. and daughter, Veronica Muesebeck O’Connor. She is survived by her son William R Muesebeck Jr., daughter-in-law Rachel Muesebeck, sister Deborah

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.