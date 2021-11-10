Christine Patricia Hennessy

Christine Patricia Hennessy, 61, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021. Born in Queens, New York, she lived in Rockaway Beach, New York, before moving to Roselle Park. She is survived by her parents Charles and Rosemary Wright of Brick, sisters Jo Ann Ryan and Teresa Hall, both from Littleton, Colorado

