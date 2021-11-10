Christine Patricia Hennessy, 61, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Oct. 23, 2021. Born in Queens, New York, she lived in Rockaway Beach, New York, before moving to Roselle Park. She is survived by her parents Charles and Rosemary Wright of Brick, sisters Jo Ann Ryan and Teresa Hall, both from Littleton, Colorado
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>