Criminal investigation opened at Wall Township High School

WALL TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement authorities are investigating possible criminal activity at Wall Township High School involving a student or students, according to the president of the board of education.

While he did not disclose the nature of the activity being investigated, school board president Ralph Addonizio said Tuesday that “upon becoming aware of the allegation, we immediately contacted the appropriate authorities. There is a pending investigation and the school district is cooperating fully.”

He added: “We can not comment further on a pending investigation of a student matter.”

The Wall Township Police Department directed The Coast Star to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.

Christopher Swendeman, a public information officer at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, said “juvenile records are by their nature confidential and therefore we can not confirm or deny any details on the matter, unfortunately.”

