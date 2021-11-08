Teen sisters missing from Brick found safely

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Teen sisters who were reported missing on Oct. 25 were found today, according to the Brick Township Police Department Facebook page.

The sisters, 17 and 14 years old, were reported missing after not answering phone calls or texts and deactivating their social media accounts. According to police, the two were reported to have left their home in Brick after acquiring keys to a family member’s 2011 Nissan Murano.

Brick Township Police announced on Facebook that the girls have returned safely along with the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.