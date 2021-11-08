Municipal hearing scheduled for overcrowding summonses at 91 Hendrickson Avenue

BRICK TOWNSHIP — This morning Municipal Judge Joseph Grisanti ruled at a hearing regarding overcrowding summonses in the Van Zile community that evidence will be shared with the defendant attorney, Adam Pfeffer, to begin to be heard at the next conference on Dec. 13.

This comes after a request by the attorney of the defendant David Gluck, Mr. Pfeffer, sought discovery on evidence submitted regarding alleged dormitories that were fined $2,000 a day for overcrowding, including 91 Hendrickson Ave.

Judge Grisanti said that the summonses of overcrowding indicate a threat to health and safety of the public. He ruled to establish a trial date for the summonses at 91 Hendrickson Ave. and said that the other matters will be discussed at a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.