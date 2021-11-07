InfoAge visitors ‘Touch-A-Tank’ in weekend exhibit

WALL TOWNSHIP — Armored vehicles, more than 420 short tons worth from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars, were on display this weekend for visitors to the InfoAge Science and History Museums.

During the museum’s first ‘Touch-A-Tank’ event on Saturday and Sunday, museum staffers gave visitors guided tours of the combat vehicles that InfoAge has acquired and refurbished over the years. Hatches of the armored vehicles were open for viewing as tour guides gave background information about them and told their stories, from development and service to their arrival for display at Camp Evans.

“I’m very impressed with all the stuff they have here,” said Kimberly Borras, a resident of Wall who brought her son, Julian Frazer to the InfoAge museum for the first time on Saturday.

“It’s awesome to see them [the tanks] up close and personal,” she said.

