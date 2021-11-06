Three reelected to Brick school board

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Three incumbent candidates, Victoria Pakala, Stephanie Wohlrab and Nicole Siebert who ran under the “Build Brick Better” banner, were reelected to the three available seats on the Brick school board.

Mrs. Wohlrab received 10,433 votes, Mrs. Pakala received 11,046 votes and Mrs. Siebert received 9,331 votes.

The challengers, Walter Campbell and Francis DiBendictis, received 8,093 and 6,004 votes respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Wohlrab has served as president of the board since 2018 and is involved in the community as a fundraiser and event organizer. She previously served as vice president of the school board in 2016 and was appointed to the New Jersey School Boards Association board of directors and Ocean County School Board association executive committee in 2021.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.