Residents “Light a Life” in remembrance of loved ones

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Luminaries lined Arnold Avenue on Friday, Nov. 5 for the first “Light a Life” Walk of Remembrance in Point Pleasant sponsored by Common Ground Grief Center.

Over 500 luminaries were sold in memory of loved ones for $10, according to Lynn Snyder, director for Common Ground, a nonprofit peer support group for children and teens who have lost a parent or sibling.

“It’s been lovely to see the people walking through the town. It’s been meaningful for them especially during the onset of the holidays. This time of year can be hard for people who have lost someone,” she said.

From 4 to 8 p.m, families were able to visit luminaries downtown and leave a message in chalk on the sidewalk near the lit luminaries that included the names of the deceased. Visitors left messages and drew images in chalk, took pictures with luminaries and provided support for each other through conversation and reminiscence.

“This is the first year we have integrated the chalk,” said Mrs. Snyder, who earned a masters degree in art therapy. “We use a lot of creative arts at our center to help the kids express themselves and their feelings. Sometimes they don’t have words to express their feelings but through the arts, it helps them so we thought it would be a nice touch.”

