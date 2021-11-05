William Bing wins reelection to Avon school board

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — William Bing, president of the Avon board of education, won a new three-year term on the board in Tuesday’s general election. Also elected was Meghan Rehbein, who will be serving her first term on the board.

According to results posted by the Monmouth County elections board, Mr. Bing received 532 votes, Ms. Rehbein 461 and Judie Saunders 391.

Mr. Bing has served as a board member since 2018 and as Avon Public Library trustee since 2015. He received a bachelors of arts degree in communications from Green Mountain College and a masters degree in healthcare administration from The Bloustein School of Public Policy and Planning at Rutgers University 2019.

He has lived in Avon-By-the Sea since 1983 and is married and has two children.

In response to a question about the reason for his candidacy, Mr. Bing called his school board service “a wonderful way for me to contribute to the community, and hopefully have a small impact on the children in town. “Avon is a unique place that has given me so much; it is important to keep paying it forward. The last two years on the board have been marked by the most challenging times in many of our living memories, but I got to be a small part of a success story.”

He cited Avon Elementary School’s success in providing in-person education for the entire 2020-21 school year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; and credited “the hard work and dedication of the faculty, staff, administration, guardians” as well as the students. “It has been a tough few years for everyone, but I will remain dedicated to making the school a dynamic learning environment, while always putting the children’s needs first in my decision making,” Mr. Bing said.

