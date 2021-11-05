First responders make rescue at Manasquan Inlet

MANASQUAN — Police, fire and first aid responded to the Manasquan Inlet Thursday afternoon to rescue a man who fell into the jetty rocks.

The man, whose head was wrapped in bandages, was seen being carried by first responders to a Manasquan First Aid Squad ambulance waiting nearby around 1:30 p.m.

Anthony Guerriero and Louise Wright, of Brielle, were walking their dog along the beachfront when two fishermen across the Manasquan Inlet caught their attention. Mr. Guerriero said the men in Point Pleasant Beach were waving their arms and motioning to the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re yelling at us — me and this young fisherman” who was also nearby, he said. “I ignored them and so did the young fisherman … they keep doing it and they’re getting really frantic, so I say ‘let me go look.’

“All of a sudden the young fisherman goes ‘look’ and all you can see is his knees to his feet. He was that deep into the hole,” Mr. Guerriero said of the trapped man. He added that it was too steep for him to try and pull the man out, but the fisherman called two others over to try and help him free the man from the rocks.

Mr. Guerriero said he called 911, but by that time officers were already making their way out to the rocks.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.