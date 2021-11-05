Brick schools receive state stabilization aid

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township School District has been notified that it will be receiving state stabilization aid and an education rescue grant totalling $7,494,004, Superintendent Thomas Farrell has announced.

“I am excited … this aid will help us address student, staff, and infrastructure needs of the district,” Mr. Farrell said, adding that the money will help the district mitigate budget shortfalls and aid in educational programming.

According to the announcement, $6,527,350 is the amount for stabilization aid, and $967,754 is the amount for education rescue grants.

Stabilization aid is targeted to districts that have experienced a reduction of state aid and are struggling with the resulting fiscal distress. Brick public schools have lost almost $15 million in state funding over the previous four years and will lose an additional $5.2 million in the 2022-2023 school year.

Brick school board president, Stephanie Wohlrab credited a collective effort by local school and municipal officials, including Brick Mayor John Ducey for the new funding.

